Truce Tower (TT) is a TE GB that gives the user supplies upon collection, as well as a special feature called “Aid Goods”. As the name implies, the GB owner will receive goods for aiding. Specifically, you get 1 good that matches the era of the building you motivate/polish when doing an aid run a specific number of times per collection. The higher the TT GB, the more times this will happen. While it doesn’t seem all that powerful, someone who is looking to really maximize their goods potential and gets this ahead-of-age can really profit off trading down if they strategize their FL and aid well. In addition, for the advanced player, the supplies may be a welcome resource as they are one of the harder resources to get from a GB, with coins being more heavily favored as a bonus.

For this GB levels 31-74 can be clean locked for 1/2, plus 1/2/3 from 38-62, and even 4th is automatically safe for levels 45 & 51 at a 1.9 rate (which is what the chart below shows).