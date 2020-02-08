With the introduction of Battlegrounds came a whole new upgradeable building for our cities, the Statue of Honor. This is the first building of its kind because it directly benefits both the guild and the player, without being a Great Building. As an added bonus it does not need to be aided, and it cannot be plundered! This building will produce a varying amount of guild power based on era, plus goods for the treasury, forge points, and coins (amount also based on era) for a daily collection. At a 3×4, this little building is well worth earning the fragments for to take it from Level 1 all the way to Level 5.

To get a Statue of Honor you have to participate in GBG, or your guild does. The more active you are, the faster you will get this building because the only way to build it is to earn the fragments. Fragments are a potential reward for a successful action on a sector in GBG, regardless of if you negotiate or fight. Based on personal experience of a few players, it seems to be a 1-in-3 chance, or 33%, to earn a prize on average, and then it’s maybe 33% of the time that you win a prize you will get a fragment. Most of the time though they come in waves, so you’ll get five in a row and then a dry spell for the next ten actions for example. While other league rewards (diamonds, troops, goods, FPs) change based on the league you’re in, you will only ever earn one fragment of the SOH selection kit at any given time. It may seem like that’s really cheap of Inno to do, but eventually there will come a day where you don’t want anymore either, so keep that in mind. This is an exciting new building, for now. Just like all other buildings in this game, eventually you will have the max that you’re willing to plant in your city, and/or something better will come along and you’ll be replacing them. Still, they’re well worth getting and having as it stands, at least one or two.

The other place that you earn the fragments is at the end of a session, or season, of GBG. They are rewarded to any guild who has completed a minimum of 40 actions that session. It may seem unfair, but the rewards go to all members of a guild who were eligible to participate that session, regardless of how active or inactive they were during it. So members of a guild who did absolutely nothing will earn the same fragment prize at the end as the top performing players on the team. So eventually just by being in a guild who is very active and relatively successful in GBG will net a player a Statue of Honor, even if they don’t participate. The big kicker though is it will be slow going for them. At less than 100 fragments a pop from a prize chest at the end of a session, and with sessions only running every two weeks, that’s a month just to get enough to build one level. Compare that to those who are super active in GBG, and are able to put on another level every session of GBG. So that same month will net a Level 4 SOH for someone who is very active in this part of the game. Everyone else will fall somewhere in-between that on average.

When you get all 200 fragments together, you’ll have the option to either assemble a Level 1 Statue of Honor, or you can create an upgrade kit. There are 5 levels total for this building, and some strategy can be applied to use of an upgrade kit versus planting a new SOH. This is where another really nice thing comes in for the SOH, it’s era-dependent. This means that the goods it’s creating for the treasury will always match the era of the SOH itself. So if you have a Level 4 SOH and are about to era-up, using an upgrade on it after you move eras will automatically bring it to your current era, no renovation or one-up kit required. Similarly, you can also plan to leave an SOH behind, which will now cover previous-era goods cost for you in GE, or help fill a gap in a guild treasury. Finally, because these goods are era-specific (unlike a GB that just always matches your current era), they will count towards a quest that asks for you to donate goods to the treasury. This is the first building to do this, and if you get enough of them going it could mean an easy completion of that quest requirement without having to dig into your own pockets. Amazing!

So what all do you get with a Level 5 Statue of Honor? It’s pretty awesome, honestly! A Level 5 Statue of Honor will produce a varying amount of coins based on era (which is the least exciting part of it), 6 FPs, 50 Goods for the Guild Treasury (10 of each) that match the era of the SOH itself, and Guild Power based on the era that it is (see chart further down in the article for specifics). The FPs alone make this fantastic, because remember how I said it doesn’t need aid? This bad boy takes up 12 squares of space total, which is equal to three Shrines of Knowledge, and makes double the FPs in that space with no aid to do it! Plus all the other goodies. Yes, I am suggesting that this new building is a suitable replacement for SoKs in your city if you have a space or an aid dilemma. Certainly something to think about!

Now how about that GP? We all know and love our Hall of Fames for GP, but how does the SOH stack up? Honestly, really well! In the earlier eras at Level 5 it easily surpasses a HOF in GP earned, even when the HOF is motivated. By the later eras it falls short of that, but only by a little bit. Honestly, of the two the SOH is superior. If you chose to replace your HOFs with SOHs, you would not be making a terrible decision. In a game where space is the biggest luxury commodity (and the SOH only takes an extra 3 squares of space than the HOF), this is one of those places where you could make the exchange. Especially since the SOH gives extra goodies that the HOF does not, and the HOF is at the bottom of Inno’s aid priority (so if you’re having an aid problem, it likely isn’t ever motivated and producing at its max output).

Here’s the actual chart of how the Statue of Honor does for GP, level by level:

Era Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5 Bronze Age 60 70 80 90 100 Iron Age 75 88 100 113 125 Early Middle Ages 90 105 120 135 150 High Middle Ages 105 123 140 158 175 Late Middle Ages 120 140 160 180 200 Colonial Age 135 158 180 203 225 Industrial Era 150 175 200 225 250 Progressive Era 165 193 220 248 275 Modern Era 180 210 240 270 300 Post Modern Era 195 228 260 293 325 Contemporary Era 210 245 280 315 350 Tomorrow 225 263 300 338 375 The Future 240 280 320 360 400 Arctic Future 255 298 340 383 425 Oceanic Future 270 315 360 405 450 Virtual Future 285 333 380 428 475 Space Age: Mars 300 350 400 450 500

Since the Statue of Honor does so much, in such a compact space, it’s one of the few buildings that is worth putting in even at just Level 1. Often that isn’t the case for two reasons: first and foremost, most upgradeable buildings come from events and if something goes wrong and you don’t get all the upgrades, you’re up a certain creek without a paddle; and second because until most buildings are fully upgraded (or close to) they just aren’t worth the space they’re sucking up. There are rare exceptions, but generally speaking you don’t want to build anything you cannot upgrade fully. Statue of Honor and Yggdrasil are two exceptions to this not only because they’re super useful right out the gate, but also because you are guaranteed to get the upgrades so long as you keep pursuing them. What’s not to like about that?

So get out there, get active in GBG (or find a guild that is active in GBG if yours is not), and start earning those fragments. If you’re active enough you can get a level a session, then you’ll be swimming in these delightful buildings in no time. Consider how best to time upgrades if you’re about to move up an era, and also think about how leaving some behind in era(s) could assist the guild over time. These little buildings are pretty powerful for both resources and strategy, so use them wisely.