Tips for a Better City Layout
Posted by Saknika | Feb 14, 2019 | City Building, Featured | 3
Diamonds and You
Posted by Saknika | Apr 2, 2018 | Featured, Miscellaneous | 4
- Gameplay Strategy
- Battle Strategy
- City Building
Calculating Building Efficiency
It has been said in various places on this site, but the most valuable resource in this game is...
Special Military Units: Rogues, Champions, Color Guards, and Military Drummers
There are five standard military units in the game, those being age-specific fast, light, heavy,...
Calculating Building Efficiency
It has been said in various places on this site, but the most valuable resource in this game is...
- Guild Functions
- Guild Activities
- Guild Battlegrounds
- Guild Expedition
- Guild vs Guild
Giving Back to Your Guild
There are all sorts of guilds across the FOE landscape. Guilds where you can do nothing. Guilds...
Fighter -vs- Negotatior
Forge of Empires advertises itself as a game which you can choose how to run your city: will you...
Fighter -vs- Negotatior
Forge of Empires advertises itself as a game which you can choose how to run your city: will you...
Guild Expedition and the Temple of Relics
If you’re in a guild, then you’re aware of Guild Expedition. There is no way to opt...
GvG and You: How to Assist Your Team
When a guild decides to GvG, they usually decide to either dabble and just play around a bit but...
-
Basic Map Checks
-
Diplomatic Relations
by Lady Snowblood | Apr 17, 2018 | 0
-
Guild Expedition -vs- Guild vs Guild
-
Waterfox Web Browser Instructions
by Lady Snowblood | Mar 27, 2018 | 0
- Great Buildings
- Special Buildings
- Miscellaneous
Power Leveling: Observatory
Observatory (Obs) is a no-age GB that puts goods into the guild treasury upon collection, as well...
Special Military Units: Rogues, Champions, Color Guards, and Military Drummers
There are five standard military units in the game, those being age-specific fast, light, heavy,...
The Message Center v2.0
Very recently Inno released a new message center for Forge of Empires, and it has been an...
Latest Posts
Power Leveling: Observatory
by Saknika | Sep 15, 2021 | Great Buildings | 2
Observatory (Obs) is a no-age GB that puts goods into the guild treasury upon collection, as well...Read More
Calculating Building Efficiency
by Saknika | May 30, 2021 | City Building, Gameplay Strategy | 0
It has been said in various places on this site, but the most valuable resource in this game is...Read More
Fighter -vs- Negotatior
by Saknika | Mar 17, 2021 | Gameplay Strategy, Guild Battlegrounds | 0
Forge of Empires advertises itself as a game which you can choose how to run your city: will you...Read More
The Combo of Arc and Observatory
by Saknika | Feb 1, 2021 | Great Buildings | 2
It is very important for any guild that participates in guild activities to keep a well-stocked...Read More
Sniping: What is it and How to do it?
by Saknika | Jan 10, 2021 | Gameplay Strategy, Great Buildings | 2
Sniping, a term that is used often among those who understand the beauty of a level 80+ Arc and...Read More
Login
Subscribe
Quick Reference
Information Decay
Since Forge of Empires is an ever-growing, ever-expanding, and thus ever-changing game it stands to reason that at some point certain pieces of information will become less relevant and possibly obsolete on this site. Please note that every effort is made to keep articles as up-to-date and relevant as possible, but new articles are prioritized over updates to previous ones.
Recent Updates
General updates that have been done, but aren’t new articles.
- April 25, 2021: Updated the FoE Stats link to a working website, as they changed their domain.
- January 29, 2021: Added Galata Tower to the Level 10 charts, plundering info, and Comprehensive GB Guide. Also fixed the DT reference to TT in the latter.
- January 5, 2021: Created a Discord Server where we can connect easily as a community.
- August 27, 2020: I was alerted to a typo (which created an error) on the PE chart in the GBs to 10 article, it has been corrected.
- August 5, 2020: I was alerted to an issue with the comment system. This has been fixed, so you can now leave comments again.
- July 21, 2020: Updated the SOH guide to include SAAB and the three new levels.
- May 14, 2020: Updated the GBG Overview to include the new focus and ignore feature.
- May 8, 2020: Updated the Comprehensive GB Guide to include the newest GB, Space Carrier.
- Apr 23, 2020: Updated both the goods and resources needed per era articles to reflect the release of Space Age: Asteroid Belt.
- Feb 23, 2020: Updated the Power Lock Math article with a visual on how the math works, for those who need to “see” the math to better understand it.
Recent Posts
Disclaimer & Copyright
This site is not licensed or endorsed by Inno Games or Forge of Empires. It is player-created: filled with wisdom to offer advice to other players, and should not be taken as anything otherwise.
All written material here © 2018-Current, to the author that wrote it, unless otherwise noted.
Font Resizer
Translate Page
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
Recent Comments