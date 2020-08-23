Related Posts
The Symbolism of FoE
March 6, 2020
Trading, and Keeping it Fair
April 2, 2018
Diamonds and You
April 2, 2018
Say What!? General Game Acronyms
March 24, 2018
This post is password protected.
Information Decay
Since Forge of Empires is an ever-growing, ever-expanding, and thus ever-changing game it stands to reason that at some point certain pieces of information will become less relevant and possibly obsolete on this site. Please note that every effort is made to keep articles as up-to-date and relevant as possible, but new articles are prioritized over updates to previous ones.
General updates that have been done, but aren’t new articles.
- August 5, 2020: I was alerted to an issue with the comment system. This has been fixed, so you can now leave comments again.
- July 21, 2020: Updated the SOH guide to include SAAB and the three new levels.
- May 14, 2020: Updated the GBG Overview to include the new focus and ignore feature.
- May 8, 2020: Updated the Comprehensive GB Guide to include the newest GB, Space Carrier.
- Apr 23, 2020: Updated both the goods and resources needed per era articles to reflect the release of Space Age: Asteroid Belt.
- Feb 23, 2020: Updated the Power Lock Math article with a visual on how the math works, for those who need to “see” the math to better understand it.
- Feb 20, 2020: Released all power leveling charts currently available from a private viewing to a public one. Reference to them from here.
MAINTENANCE NOTICE
A new site design was implemented from January 17-19, and while the bulk is done some tweaks are still happening; mainly on individual posts themselves. Thank you in advance for your patience regarding this matter. If you see anything that is truly odd or needs to be addressed, please contact me at saknika at gmail dot com.
Disclaimer & Copyright
This site is not licensed or endorsed by Inno Games or Forge of Empires. It is player-created: filled with wisdom to offer advice to other players, and should not be taken as anything otherwise.
All written material here © 2018-Current, to the author that wrote it, unless otherwise noted.
