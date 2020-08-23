Star Gazer is a Space Age Mars GB that gives the player a certain quantity of previous era goods upon collection. It will always be one chunk of a single good, at random, from the previous era (as compared to the era you’re currently in) and not an assortment of all five goods available. This is a GB that is good for those who intend to spend the bulk of their play time in GE and GBG negotiating, or for those who want extra goods built up to help with trading or perhaps running the ships in the Arctic Harbor and Oceanic Terminal.

This chart shows the 1.9 lock points and self-donation amounts necessary for getting to levels 11-80 on this GB.

Clean lock levels for 1/2 are from 39-61.